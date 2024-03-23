PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Second-ranked Oregon State put 10 runs on the board and never looked back in an 18-2 win over Washington Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, the Beavers improved to 20-2 and 4-1 in Pac-12 Conference play while winning the series against the Huskies. Oregon State will go for a series sweep Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Travis Bazzana opened the Beavers’ inning with his third-consecutive leadoff home run. Jacob Krieg walked with the bases loaded, then scored when Gavin Turley drilled a grand slam off the left field foul pole.

Up 6-0, OSU added to the lead when Jabin Trosky scored on a wild pitch. Dallas Macias capped the inning’s scoring with a bases-clearing double to right.

OSU added another run when Micah McDowell doubled for the second time, driving home Bazzana in the third. Mason Guerra doubled home McDowell on a back-to-back double.

Trosky drove home a pair with a single in the seventh, then watched as OSU tallied four doubles in the eighth, plating four runs. Those four doubles in the frame gave Oregon State 10 on the day, equaling the program’s single-game record.

Jacob Kmatz made his sixth start of the year and worked a season-long six innings. The righty scattered six hits and two runs while striking out six to earn his third win of the season.

The Beavers chased Washington starter Calvin Kirchoff after the right-hander recorded just one out in the 10-run first inning. He allowed six hits and eight runs in that frame, and took the loss, dropping to 1-1 on the year.

Seven different Beavers had two hits as Oregon State finished with 17 as a team. McDowell and Elijah Hainline each doubled twice.

Next Up

Oregon State and Washington conclude the three-game series Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT. Fans attending the baseball game should note that the parking garage across from right field and adjacent lots to Reser Stadium will have a $5 parking fee with the women’s basketball NCAA event occurring at the same time. Other lots on campus may be free of charge.

Oregon State Notes

- The Beavers sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning. OSU scored 10 runs on seven hits and four walks.

- OSU has scored 36 runs in the first while holding opponents to 12.

- Oregon State became the first Pac-12 team to surpass 200 total runs on the season.

- Travis Bazzana is the first Beaver to homer in four straight games since Adley Rutschman did so versus Utah and Oregon in 2019.

- Bazzana’s first-inning home run was his 12th of the year and 29th of his career. He’s now tied with KJ Harrison (2015-17) for fourth in a career at OSU.

- Bazzana stole his 56th career base and is four shy of equaling Jacoby Ellsbury (2003-05) for second all-time.

- Gavin Turley’s grand slam in the first was his second of the year. He also hit a grand slam on Feb. 18 versus CSUB.

- Turley’s home run marked his fourth of the year and first since Feb. 24 against Michigan in Arlington, Texas.

- Jacob Kmatz’s outing was the first quality start by a Beaver this season. OSU is 29-10 under Mitch Canham when a pitcher throws a quality start.

- Oregon State won its 10th consecutive series over the Huskies.- At home, the Beavers have won nine consecutive series over Washington dating back to 2006. OSU, since UW won 2-of-3 at Goss in 2004, has gone 19-7 in Corvallis.

- The Beavers have now won 19 of their last 21 games against Washington and 22-of-26 dating back to 2016.

- Oregon State last hit 10 doubles in the same game in 2003 against Portland.

OSU Athletics