Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Ryan Ober and Andy Armstrong each had three hits to pace Oregon State offensively, but BYU scored three unanswered runs late to win 4-3 Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Ober singled in the first, sixth and eighth innings for his second multi-hit effort of the season.

He began the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the first. He made it 2-1 Oregon State (2-2 overall), after BYU tied the game in the second, on a ground out to short in the third inning.

Armstrong, meanwhile, singled in the second, fourth and ninth innings for his first multi-hit effort of 2020.

Joe Casey pushed the Beavers’ lead to 3-1 in the sixth on a double to left. The Cougars (2-2), however, evened the game at three via a groundout and wild pitch in the seventh.

BYU scored the game-winning run in the eighth when Zack Peterson was hit by Will Frisch’s 10th pitch of the at-bat with the bases loaded.

The Cougars’ last three runs were charged to Joey Mundt, who worked 1 2/3 innings, allowing two hits. He took the loss and is 0-1 this season. The win went to BYU’s Drew Zimmerman, who worked a scoreless seventh inning. He is 1-0 on the year.

Nathan Burns made his first start of the season and was sharp in five innings of work. The right-hander scattered four hits and a run over 84 pitches and struck out seven. He, however, did not figure in the decision after BYU tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh inning.

BYU started right-handed pitcher Jarod Lessar, who went three innings, allowing four hits and two runs. Like Burns, he did not figure in the decision.

Next Up

The Beavers have a few days off before opening a three-game series at Mississippi State. First pitch Friday is slated for 2 p.m. PT (4 p.m. in Mississippi).

How To Watch

The three-game series with the Bulldogs is slated to air on SEC Network+. For more information on the subscription-based SEC Network+, visit ESPN.com.

First Starts

Cole Hamilton (catcher) and Preston Jones (center field) both got their first starts of the 2020 season on Monday. For Hamilton, it marked the first of his Oregon State career. Additionally, Jake Dukart, making his third straight start at second base, batted in the leadoff spot in the lineup for the first time this season.

Sebby Early On

Right-handed pitcher Reid Sebby made his second relief outing of the season. He worked a clean sixth inning and now has two scoreless innings on the season, with two strikeouts. The junior has needed just 20 pitches over those two innings.

Lattery’s Debut

Right-hander AJ Lattery became the next freshman to make his collegiate debut on the mound. He joins Will Frisch, Kai Murphy, Jack Washburn, Cooper Hjerpe and Ryan Brown as freshmen who have made their collegiate debuts on the mound through the first four games of the season.