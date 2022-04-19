Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Gonzaga 9-4

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Baseball In The Polls | OSU Launches NIL Marketplace | Weekly Recruiting Recap

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Wade Meckler drove in three and Justin Boyd, Garret Forrester and Paul Myro IV all picked up two hits to pace No. 2 Oregon State to a 9-4 win over No. 12 Gonzaga Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, the Beavers (28-8) split the midweek series with Gonzaga (24-10) and took three of four games in the season series. Oregon State won a pair over the Bulldogs in Surprise, Ariz., in February.

Meckler drove in three runs on a bases-clearing double in the third, giving the Beavers the lead for good.

OSU had to come-from-behind for the win, and ended up scoring nine unanswered runs en route to the win. Gonzaga scored four in the first, but the Beavers evened the score in the second.

Gavin Logan drove in the Beavers’ first run on a double to left center, which was followed by a run-scoring double past first base by Matthew Gretler. Myro IV drove in his first career run on his first career hit, a single back up the middle to make it a one-run game. Boyd then drove home the game-tying run when he beat out a slow roller to short with the bases loaded.

Boyd also hit his fourth home run of the season in the eighth.

Forrester singled in the sixth and eighth innings for his 13th multi-hit game of the year. He has eight in the Beavers’ last nine games. Forrester’s first single also drove in his 27th run of the season.

Bradley Mullan made the start for the Bulldogs and worked just 2 2/3 innings before Gonzaga went to the bullpen. He was charged with the loss, dropping to 1-1, after allowing four hits and six runs. He also walked five with four strikeouts.

Brock Townsend gave up four first-inning runs but settled in for three more innings of work before exiting for Mitchell Verburg in the fifth. Townsend struck out two while allowing five hits and four runs. Verburg, meanwhile, threw a scoreless fifth to pick up the win, his third of the year.

Next Up

Oregon State completes its eight-game homestand with a three-game series versus Washington that starts Friday at 5:35 p.m. PT. For tickets to the series visit BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Myro IV made his first career start. He batted in the nine spot of the lineup, playing short. Previous to Tuesday, he had appeared in three games, garnering one walk and one run.

- Townsend started his fourth game of the season and first since March 13 at Washington State.

- Meckler walked in the second and has reached base safely in all 36 games this season.

- Gretler made his first start at first base this season. Forrester started at DH for the first time since March 13 at Washington State.

- Oregon State was 8-for-16 with two outs and 6-for-16 with runners on base in the win. OSU was also 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

- Boyd has 10 RBI over his last three games, finishing with two Tuesday. His solo home run in the eighth marked his fourth of the season.

- Oregon State stole four bases Tuesday and ended with 10 in the two games in Corvallis versus Gonzaga.

- The Beavers swiped 15 bases against Gonzaga over the four games in 2022.

- The bullpen, consisting of Verburg, Ben Ferrer, Reid Sebby and Ryan Brown combined to limit Gonzaga to two hits in five innings. The four struck out two.

OSU Athletics