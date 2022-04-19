Oregon State Launches NIL Marketplace For Student-Athletes

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State became one of the first schools in the country to launch a single marketplace to best support student-athletes in name, image and likeness opportunities, Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday.

In collaboration with Opendorse, a nationwide NIL leader and marketplace technology company in the student-athlete endorsement industry, the Official NIL Marketplace of Oregon State Athletics “The Wood Shop” is available to everyone at this link.

Oregon State student-athletes that are interested in being on the marketplace have created profiles, and will now be able to receive deals in this new forum. Interested third-parties are able to contact, pitch and pay student-athletes through the platform.

Student-athletes can review opportunities, accept deals and receive compensation all in one place. Once a deal is completed, the activity is automatically disclosed to ensure compliance.

“Our partnership with Opendorse has gone to another level to assist our student-athletes with NIL opportunities in a compliant way,” Barnes said. “This marketplace will make it much easier for Oregon State fans, businesses and organizations to support all Beaver student-athletes and we are excited for this new opportunity.”

In addition to the marketplace, Oregon State receives full access to Opendorse's all-in-one NIL platform, providing best-in-class compliance, content and education tools to student-athletes. The platform equips student-athletes with on-demand access to share photos and videos from games and practices, and access to state-of-the-art social media analytics.

"Opendorse has spent the last decade making athletes more accessible to the people who want to support them," said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. "Through the Oregon State NIL Marketplace, it’s now easier than ever for fans and alumni to find, pitch and support every Beaver student-athlete with one proven platform."

OPENDORSE

Opendorse, the NIL company, is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry. More than 75,000 athletes use Opendorse to understand, build, and monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) with support from thousands of brands, fans, sponsors, donors and partners including Team USA, PGA TOUR, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams.

WHAT OREGON STATE STUDENT-ATHLETES ARE SAYING

“With Oregon State having a marketplace it creates better ways for student-athletes to benefit off of different NIL opportunities,” Oregon State football player Alex Austin said. “This marketplace will make it easier for the different businesses and fans to connect and show support that all student-athletes truly appreciate.”

“We want to thank Oregon State and Opendorse for finding new and better ways for student-athletes to receive NIL opportunities,” Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey said. “This will make it easier for Oregon State fans and businesses to give their support, and we are all very grateful for today’s announcement.”

"We are very fortunate Oregon State is leading the way in creating new NIL opportunities for their student-athletes,” Oregon State baseball player Jake Dukart said. “The marketplace will be an effective place for us to connect with Beaver fans and the community to show their support of our teams here at OSU."

“This new platform with Opendorse is exciting for our athletic futures at Oregon State,” Oregon State softball player Mariah Mazon said. “We want to thank the University for leading the way in new opportunities, providing us to better connect with Beaver fans all over the country. We are extremely grateful.”