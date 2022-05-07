Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Ducks 5-1 In Opener

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Cooper Hjerpe struck out 11 in six innings and Gavin Logan drove in a pair of runs in the eighth to send No. 2 Oregon State to a 5-1 win over No. 24 Oregon Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Hjerpe scattered four hits and a run in his 12th start of the season, picking up his ninth win of the season. He was backed by Ben Ferrer, who struck out six in three scoreless innings of relief, earning his second save of the year.

Oregon State (36-9 overall, 16-6 Pac-12 Conference) won its third game of the year over Oregon (28-17, 13-9) thanks to 11 walks and six hits. Justin Boyd and Jacob Melton broke a 1-1 tie with back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the fourth inning.

Logan capped the night’s scoring with a two-run double in the eighth.

OSU chased Oregon starter RJ Gordon after 3 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits and three runs, taking the loss to drop to 2-2 this season.

The Beavers scored the game’s first run on a squeeze by Matthew Gretler in the second. The Ducks scored their lone run of the game on a groundout by Drew Cowley in the third.

Next Up

Oregon State and Oregon continue the three-game series Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT. It will air live on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State will honor former head coach Pat Casey in a pre-game ceremony that will start at 5:35 p.m.

Oregon State Notes

- First pitch was delayed 70 minutes to 8:15 p.m. due to rain.

- The game was also delayed for 18 minutes in the fourth inning, from 9:33 p.m. to 9:51 p.m.

- Boyd extended his hit streak to 12 games with a single in the third.

- Garret Forrester extended his hit streak to 13 games with an infield single in the eighth.

- The victory was Oregon State’s 16th in conference play, assuring the Beavers a winning record in Pac-12 play for the 11th consecutive season.

- Hjerpe reached double-figure strikeouts for the sixth time in 12 starts this season. He has eight or more in 10 of his 12 starts.

- Hjerpe has struck out 73 batters in 39 1/3 innings at home this season. He lowered his ERA at Goss Stadium to 1.83.

- Hjerpe has struck out 82 in 50 1/3 innings in Pac-12 play. His ERA against conference opponents is 2.15.

- Ferrer has now inherited 10 runners this season. Just two have scored. He has also retired the first batter he has faced in 12 of his 15 relief outings.

OSU Athletics