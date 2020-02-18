One of the not so bright spots of opening weekend was that newly-named starting pitcher Jake Mullholland was far from his usual self. He allowed seven earned runs in his season debut against Gonzaga on Saturday and couldn't settle into a consistent groove. He only worked 3 2/3 innings, but it was clear that something wasn't quite right as he also allowed seven hits and two walks against just one strikeout. Given what we know and what we've seen Mullholland do as the Beavers' top reliever/closer over the past three years, I'm willing to place a lot of stock into the notion that this was simply an outlier of a performance. He's too good of a pitcher and has too good of stuff to have another game like that this season...He'll get another shot against a very good team in Mississippi State, so we'll find out quickly if he's able to bounce back and be the Mully that OSU has come to expect.