BeaversEdge - Oregon State Announces Captains

The Oregon State football team announced its captains for the 2020 season as quarterback Tristan Gebbia, outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, cornerback Jaydon Grant, and defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins earned the nod.

Gebbia, who's a redshirt-junior and is the only offensive player to be named captain, is largely expected to win Oregon State's quarterback competition once the depth chart is officially set after backing up Jake Luton a season ago.

Hughes-Murray, a redshirt-senior who was named captain last season, is coming off a year where he suffered a broken foot in fall camp that kept him out for the year. Now fully healthy, Hughes-Murray will bring a wealth of experience to the position as he's logged 19 starts over his Oregon State career.

Hodgins has started 23 games over his first two seasons and will play a big role on the defensive line this season, while Grant has drawn massive praise from secondary coach Blue Adams for being the model for the cornerback room after an impressive offseason.

The Beavers are set to open the 2020 campaign on Nov. 7th as they'll welcome Washington State into Reser Stadium.