BeaversEdge.com

Every team in the Pac-12 has two bye weekends in ’19; OSU’s are September 21 and October 26.

The Beavers play only one non-conference road game, September 7 at Hawai’i. The team plays back-to-back road games to end the season, November 23 at Washington State and November 30 at Oregon. The Beavers’ other road games include October 5 at UCLA, October 19 at California, and November 2 at Arizona.

The ’19 schedule opens Friday, August 30 with Oklahoma State as the Cowboys and Beavers meet for the first time in a prime-time clash at Reser Stadium. OSU will host Washington on Friday, November 8 and Homecoming is scheduled for October 12 with a visit from Utah. The remaining home docket includes September 14 with Cal Poly, September 28 vs. Stanford, and November 16 against Arizona State.

CORVALLIS -- Oregon State will play a pair of Friday home games to highlight the 2019 season as the Pac-12 Conference announced the upcoming football schedule Tuesday.

· The Beavers open the season at home for the first time since 2015 and it’s also the first time OSU has hosted Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team to open a year since September 8, 2012 vs. Wisconsin – OSU was originally scheduled to open that season at home vs. Nicholls State, but the game was rescheduled to the end of the year due to travel issues for NSU as a result of Hurricane Isaac.

· Nine of OSU’s 11 FBS opponents are playing in bowl games this year.

· Oregon State plays back-to-back road games to end the season for the first time since 2009 – which also were against WSU and Oregon. It also occurred in 2007 against WSU and Oregon.

· It’s the first season that both OSU and Oregon will be on the road immediately prior to the Civil War since 2007.

· The contest vs. Oklahoma State is part of a two-game series with the Cowboys. The programs will meet to open the 2020 schedule in Stillwater.

· Oklahoma State is the first Big XII foe on OSU’s schedule since the 2012 Valero Alamo Bowl (Texas) and the first in a regular season game since 1998 vs. Baylor at what was then known as Parker (Reser) Stadium.

· The date at Hawai’i is also part of a two-game series. The Rainbow Warriors travel to Corvallis for a matchup in 2021.

· Hawai’i opens the season with three games against Pac-12 teams; vs. Arizona, vs. OSU and at Washington.

· OSU, Oregon (vs. Auburn @ Arlington, Texas) and Stanford (vs. Northwestern) are the only Pac-12 teams to open the year against a Power 5 Conference opponent.

· OSU plays three road games in November as it did in 2017.

· Oregon State and USC are the only teams to not have a bye during the last five weeks of the regular season.

· November marks the first time since 2014 that there have been five games on the schedule in that month.

· Pac-12 South foes Utah and UCLA return to the Beavers’ schedule while Colorado and USC are off.

· Utah and California will have bye weeks prior to playing Oregon State.

· Oregon State and Cal Poly meet for the first time. It’s the Mustangs first game against a Pac-12 opponent since a narrow loss at Arizona State in 2015.

· OSU is one of eight league teams to complete its non-conference schedule before playing a Pac-12 contest.

· Oregon State will not play a game east of the Pacific Time Zone, the first time since not leaving PDT/PST in 2009.

· The Beavers are the lone team in the Pac-12 that leaves its home time zone just once – Hawaii-Aleutian Time Zone.

· OSU is one of eight teams to have back-to-back Pac-12 road games (UCLA has back-to-back twice).

· Oregon State and Arizona are the last teams to open Pac-12 play – September 28.

· Oregon State and Oregon are at home on the same Saturday only twice in 2019 – September 14 and November 16.

· The November 30 OSU at Oregon game is the latest date in the rivalry since December 4, 2010.