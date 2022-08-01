Omar Speights Named To Bednarik Watch List

PROMO: FALL CAMP KICKOFF2022 - Free Trial Through August

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights has been selected to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The Bednarik Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. It’s his second such watch list leading up to the season, as he was also named to the list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Speights was also selected as a preseason All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the conference’s media.

Speights, a Philadelphia native, has played in 32 career games for the Beavers, starting in 25. He’s accumulated 225 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks during his career. He was honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2021 after totaling 89 tackles, with five TFLs, in 13 games.

