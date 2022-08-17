NUGGETS From Oregon State's 13th Day Of Fall Camp

Oregon State took to Reser Stadium on a warm Wednesday morning in Corvallis for the 13th practice of fall camp. Practice was on the shorter side, but featured plenty of live drills ahead of the second scrimmage on Saturday.

- Offensive MVP today goes to Tyjon Lindsey. He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Gebbia on a route across the field to the front pylon. That was Gebbia’s one and only series of the day with the first team offense, and he cashed it in with a touchdown.

- Defensive MVP goes to Mathias Malaki-Donaldson. The true freshman was getting some reps on the first team defensive line later on in practice, and recovered a Jam Griffin fumble.

- Speaking of fumbles, turnovers were an issue all day. On top of the Griffin fumble, Jack Colletto fumbled on the final play of practice, and Chance Nolan threw another interception to Rejzohn Wright.

