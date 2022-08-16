NUGGETS From Oregon State's 12th Day Of Practice

Oregon State took to the field for its 12th day of fall camp Tuesday morning. With the temperature rising and game week looming, the intensity and chippiness spiked up as well. Here’s everything that happened from Prothro.

- There are plenty of options for defensive MVP, but I’m going to give it to James Rawls. Rawls recorded a pair of sacks in a five-play sequence during two-minute drills.

- The defense dominated the first hour and a half of the two-hour practice. Corners were sticking with the receivers, there was REALLY good pressure on the quarterbacks, forcing errant pass after errant pass, and there wasn’t much of anything in the running game.

- Isaac Hodgins was rotating back in with the first team defense today. That was good to see.

- Andrew Chatfield got in on the action while the defense was dominating with a sack of his own. He was a big part of the good edge pressure in practice today.

- A couple of injury updates to provide: OLB Ryan Franke is most likely out for the season, according to Jonathan Smith. Franke suffered a leg injury in the scrimmage on Saturday. Anthony Gould got banged up last week in practice, but Smith says he should be fine. Alton Julian is progressing along, per Smith.

