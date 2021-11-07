BREAKING: Oregon State Makes Defensive Coordinator Change

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Top Performers & Grades vs Colorado | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Colorado

Following back-to-back losses to Cal & Colorado, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced on Sunday night that a change was being made at defensive coordinator.

“I felt it was the right time to make a change in our football program and have relieved Coach Tim Tibesar of his duties at Oregon State. All of us thank Coach Tibesar for his hard work and professionalism the past four years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.

“In the interim, Coach Trent Bray will serve as our Defensive Coordinator and Coach Kendrick Van Ackeren will transition from Defensive Analyst to working on-field with our linebackers.”

Below is a breakdown of where OSU ranked nationally in total defense during Tibesar's four years:

2018 - 129th (out of 130)

2019 - 106th

2020 - 93rd

2021 (nine games) - 77th

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of this story...