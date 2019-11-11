Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle was named the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, Commissioner Larry Scott announced Monday.

It’s the fourth time Tinkle has earned the honor. He was previously named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Nov. 14, 2016, Feb. 12, 2018, and Feb. 4, 2019.

Tinkle averaged 26.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 blocked shots in wins over CSUN and Iowa State. He posted a double-double in both games (25-10 vs. CSUN; 27-11 vs. Iowa State) and shot 69.2 percent (9-for-13) from beyond the arc.

The senior from Missoula, Mont., extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 67 consecutive games and passed A.C. Green to move into sixth on Oregon State’s career scoring list (1,713 points).

This is the 60th time an Oregon State player has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week (A.C. Green and Charlie Sitton shared it on March 12, 1984).