Oregon State MBB: Tres Tinkle named Pac-12 Player of the Week
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle was named the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, Commissioner Larry Scott announced Monday.
It’s the fourth time Tinkle has earned the honor. He was previously named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Nov. 14, 2016, Feb. 12, 2018, and Feb. 4, 2019.
Tinkle averaged 26.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 blocked shots in wins over CSUN and Iowa State. He posted a double-double in both games (25-10 vs. CSUN; 27-11 vs. Iowa State) and shot 69.2 percent (9-for-13) from beyond the arc.
The senior from Missoula, Mont., extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 67 consecutive games and passed A.C. Green to move into sixth on Oregon State’s career scoring list (1,713 points).
This is the 60th time an Oregon State player has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week (A.C. Green and Charlie Sitton shared it on March 12, 1984).
🔘 Two double-doubles— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 11, 2019
🔘 2-0 @BeaverMBB@tres_tinkle3 opens the season as your #Pac12Hoops Player of the Week. ➡️ https://t.co/rd1oCs3CQ2 pic.twitter.com/NU0jBMvZqR
OREGON STATE ALL-TIME PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONOREES
2/11/1980 - Steve Johnson
1/5/1981 - Mark Radford
1/26/1981 - Steve Johnson
3/2/1981 - Steve Johnson
1/18/1982 - Lester Conner
2/15/1982 - Lester Conner
2/14/1983 - Charlie Sitton
3/7/1983 - Charlie Sitton
1/3/1984 – A.C. Green
2/20/1984 – Charlie Sitton
3/12/1984 – A.C. Green & Charlie Sitton
12/17/1984 – A.C. Green
12/31/1984 – A.C. Green
12/16/1985 – Darrin Houston
1/6/1986 – Jose Ortiz
12/1/1986 – Jose Ortiz
1/26/1987 – Jose Ortiz
1/11/1988 – Eric Knox
2/29/1988 – Gary Payton
3/7/1988 – Gary Payton
11/28/1988 – Gary Payton
1/23/1989 – Gary Payton
2/13/1989 – Gary Payton
12/4/1989 – Gary Payton
12/11/1989 – Gary Payton
1/2/1990 – Gary Payton
2/26/1990 – Gary Payton
1/7/1991 – Teo Alibegovic
12/2/1991 – Chad Scott
12/30/1991 – Chad Scott
2/17/1992 – Scott Haskin
1/11/1993 – Scott Haskin
1/18/1993 – Scott Haskin
12/12/1994 – Brent Barry
3/6/1995 – Brent Barry
1/20/1997 – Corey Benjamin
1/26/1998 – Corey Benjamin
1/11/1999 – Deaundra Tanner
1/28/2002 – Philip Ricci
2/3/2003 – Brian Jackson
2/23/2004 – David Lucas
1/3/2005 – David Lucas
2/14/2005 – David Lucas
12/19/2006 – Chris Stephens
1/26/2009 – Roeland Schaftenaar
11/21/2011 – Jared Cunningham
12/19/2011 – Ahmad Starks
1/30/2012 – Jared Cunningham
11/12/2012 – Ahmad Starks
12/24/2012 – Eric Moreland
11/18/2013 – Roberto Nelson
12/30/2013 – Roberto Nelson
1/26/2015 – Gary Payton II
11/14/2016 - Tres Tinkle
2/12/2018 - Tres Tinkle
1/14/2019 - Stephen Thompson Jr.
2/4/2019 - Tres Tinkle
11/11/2019 - Tres Tinkle
