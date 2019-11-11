Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

CORVALLIS – Senior Mikayla Pivec has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week, while Taylor Jones has been tabbed as Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Pivec nearly recorded a triple-double in the Beavers’ win over UC Irvine on Saturday, going for a career-high 25 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. She hit 10 of her 13 field goal attempts in the contest, three of her five shots from long range, and both of her free throws. Pivec is on the Preseason Watch Lists for the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy and Lieberman Award.

The Pac-12 Player of the Week honor is the first for Pivec in her career.

Jones scored 20 points, the third-highest total by a freshman in their Oregon State debut. She pulled down 10 rebounds and went 8-for-11 from the floor. Jones also blocked a shot and tallied a steal. She is the first Beaver to take Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors since Pivec did so in January of 2017.

The Beavers will head to the second round of the WNIT Monday when Pacific visits Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State Athletics