With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to recap the Beavers' 48-31 win over UCLA and preview this Saturday's homecoming matchup with No. 15 Utah, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important pieces of information with another edition of notes and quotes.

- There were several players on offense that head coach Jonathan Smith mentioned right away as real differences makers against UCLA. Heading into the contest, the Beavers wanted to see more consistent production from top-to-bottom, and they got just that against the Bruins. Smith highlighted Kolby Taylor, Noah Togiai, Tyjon Lindsey, and Teagan Quitoriano as guys who made the difference in the win.

- In terms of injuries, the Beavers got out of the Rose Bowl relatively healthy. Smith noted that there wasn't anything major, just the usual bumps and bruises. Jalen Moore, who didn't play with a hamstring injury, is questionable against Utah, but Smith is hopeful he'll play. Smith also noted that Jermar Jefferson should be feeling a lot better come Utah kickoff time. He noted that the sophomore running back hasn't been 100 percent the last few weeks, but is getting closer. Jesiah Irish is questionable against the Utes as Smith said there's "a chance" he could go, but it depends on his progress this week at practice.

- As far as the drop-kick goes, Smith smiled and said that special teams coach Jake Cookus and his crew are always looking for the latest edge. The Beavers didn't have the package during fall camp but added it several weeks ago.

- While the Beavers were far from perfect against UCLA defensively, Smith noted that since the Beavers weren't able to force any turnovers, the next best thing was getting tackles for loss, sacks, and largely preventing explosive plays. He noted that they gave up a few, but overall, the OSU defense really made UCLA work for yards and points.

- As far as defensive improvement goes, Smith pointed to run defense and coverage as two areas that need to improve in the coming weeks. He noted that compared to a year ago, he's seen a lot of strides and positives defensively, but there's still a lot of room for improvement.

- Not that it comes as too much of a surprise, but Smith said that stopping UCLA on fourth and short in Bruin territory when leading 7-0 was an absolute game-changer right off the bat. He noted that he understands where Chip Kelly was coming from, as the Beavers have gone for it on fourth and short in their own territory before, but that a play like that can flip the momentum and set the tone early, and it did just that.