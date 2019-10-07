Four-star 2020 linebacker Kaden Johnson has been busy throughout his senior season as he is balancing his hectic recruitment, playing ball and finishing out high school.

Oregon State has been one of the many teams involved in Johnson’s recruitment, and an official visit has been in the works for quite a while. This weekend, Oregon State will get to host the Minnesota native for an official.



“I scheduled this official visit right after my Nebraska official,” said Johnson. “I took officials to Nebraska and Wisconsin and I plan on taking an official visit to LSU sometime soon.”