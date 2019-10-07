Oregon State Football: Luton and Rodriguez earn Pac-12 awards
SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week and punter Daniel Rodriguez has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday.
Luton, from Marysville, Wash., threw for a career-best five touchdowns and completed 18-of-26 pass attempts for 285 yards in the Beavers’ 48-31 win over UCLA on Saturday night. He also ran for a 19-yard score late in the fourth quarter, becoming the first Oregon State player to account for six touchdowns in a game since Sean Mannion versus Colorado in 2013.
The Pac-12 honor is the second of his career, following the Beavers’ win over Colorado last season.
Luton has now thrown 166 consecutive passes without an interception dating back to 2018, the second-longest streak in the nation, one behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Luton has also been named the National Player of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards, is a Manning Award Star of the Week and a member of the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list.
Rodriguez punted three times and averaged 47.7 yards per in the win over UCLA. He was also credited with a 23-yard kickoff on a “drop kick” that the Beavers recovered as an onside kick. That recovery, by David Morris, led to the Beavers’ third score of the game to push Oregon State to a 21-0 lead six minutes into the game.
Rodriguez, a native of Pleasanton, Calif., also booted a 62-yard punt late in the second quarter to help protect a 27-10 lead that the Beavers took into halftime.
He is averaging 47.9 yards per punt this season, second in the Pac-12. He has four punts of 50 or more yards and he has trapped teams inside their 20 five times.
Rodriguez is the first Beaver to be named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week since Trevor Romaine in 2013.
Next Game
Oregon State returns home to face Utah Saturday at Reser Stadium, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. PT.
Rodriguez is the first OSU player named Special Teams Player of the Week since Trevor Romaine in 2013.