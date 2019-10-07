PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week and punter Daniel Rodriguez has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Luton, from Marysville, Wash., threw for a career-best five touchdowns and completed 18-of-26 pass attempts for 285 yards in the Beavers’ 48-31 win over UCLA on Saturday night. He also ran for a 19-yard score late in the fourth quarter, becoming the first Oregon State player to account for six touchdowns in a game since Sean Mannion versus Colorado in 2013.

The Pac-12 honor is the second of his career, following the Beavers’ win over Colorado last season.

Luton has now thrown 166 consecutive passes without an interception dating back to 2018, the second-longest streak in the nation, one behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Luton has also been named the National Player of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards, is a Manning Award Star of the Week and a member of the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list.