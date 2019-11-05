With Oregon State (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to recap the Beavers' 56-38 win over Arizona and preview Friday's #Pac12AfterDark matchup with the Washington Huskies (5-4, 2-4), BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the most important bits of information in another edition of notes and quotes.

- With Jermar Jefferson healthy and back in the fold, head coach Jonathan Smith noted that the Beavers are going to move forward with the intent to split the workload between Jefferson and Artavis Pierce with the possibility of a third back (likely BJ Baylor) occasionally getting in the mix as well.

- In regards to senior receiver Trevon Bradford's redshirt status, Smith hasn't yet decided which game of the remaining four he'll sit out. With Bradford making his debut against the Wildcats, he can play in three of the Beavers' final four games and still claim a redshirt year, thus enabling him to return for the entire 2020 campaign. Smith said there are a few factors (depth, matchups, etc.) that will likely determine which game he'll sit, but that he anticipated Bradford playing against Washington.

- After playing one snap at fullback as a run-blocker near the goal-line against Arizona, Smith said there's a good chance we could see Isaac Hodgins in the same capacity if the situation calls for it moving forward as it's now a part of their goal-line package. He's really impressed with Hodgins' blocking instincts and says he brings a unique ability to move the pile.

- Simply put, there are two areas that Smith said the Beavers need to dramatically improved in, and that's penalties and tackling. A part of the tackling woes was in part to Arizona's playstyle according to Smith, but that good amount of the blame falls on the team for not executing. As far as penalties go, Smith said you don't go into a game expecting to get no penalties, but that having back-to-back games with double-digit penalties isn't a winning formula. Both are areas Smith has placed a high emphasis on this week in practice.

INJURY UPDATES

- Linebacker Shemar Smith, receiver Kolby Taylor, and cornerback Nashon Wright are all questionable for Saturday per Smith. All three were very limited in Monday's practice and are likely each a coin flip for Saturday depending on how they respond to treatment this week. It's worth noting that Smith emphasized none of these injuries are long term.

- While he didn't play against Arizona, center Nathan Eldridge is medically-cleared and will see his workload likely increase moving forward. Smith said that Nous Koubounnam has done a great job of filling in and that Eldridge didn't play against the Wildcats because he hadn't quite earned the reps after missing so much time.