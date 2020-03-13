RELATED: NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships | Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

COVID-19 continues to impact the sports world as it is now being said that both on and off campus recruiting has been suspended until April 15th (Jon Rothstein).

Coaches will still be allowed to use their phones to call, text, facetime, or email recruits until the suspension has concluded.

What is happening is essentially an additional dead period being added for the 2021 recruiting cycle, which makes the visits that have already taken place that much bigger. Spring is a very common time for recruits to get out and check out many of the colleges they are interested in, but they will now lose a massive chunk of that time.

So far in 2020, Oregon State has hosted top recruits such as Ceyair Wright, Finn Collins, Steven Ortiz, Isaia Glass, Garrett DiGiorgio, Henry Buckles and many more. In order to continue having a strong relationship with all of those players and more, the staff will have to utilize as much technology as possible until things are back to normal.

