After earning its first Pac-12 win in dramatic fashion over the Colorado Buffaloes, Oregon State (2-5, 1-6) now turns its attention to the USC Trojans (4-4, 3-3). The Beavers snapped a four year, 22 game road losing streak against the Buffs and will be looking to carry that momentum against Clay Helton's Trojans Saturday night. BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter was in Corvallis for Jonathan Smith's weekly press conference and here's what we learned.

Quick Hitters

- Jake Luton, who was named Pac-12 offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Beavers 41-34 comeback win over Colorado, is expected to play Saturday against USC per Jonathan Smith. Smith noted that Luton is still recovering from that ankle injury and should be a go for Saturday barring any setbacks. Smith wouldn’t go all the way to saying Luton would be the set in stone starter, but based on his tone and wording, I’d say he’s the guy on Saturday. - Conor Blount, who traveled and dressed but didn’t play against the Buffs as he was in concussion protocol, is still in protocol according to Smith. He noted that he expects him to be cleared later in the week, but as of now there wasn’t a significant change in his status. He seemed confident he’d be available against the Trojans. - Artavis Pierce hasn’t returned to a full practice yet, but Smith is hopeful he’ll play for Saturday’s game. - Gus Lavaka, who left the Colorado contest with a lower body injury, is expected to play against USC barring any setbacks. Given that Lavaka is arguably OSU’s best offensive lineman outside of Blake Brandel, it’s a huge break for the Beavers to not have to put him on the shelf. - Nothing new on David Morris as Smith confirmed that he won’t play this weekend. Morris has been mentioned by Smith several times this season as a candidate to redshirt while still playing in games this season and now that we have four games remaining, all eyes are on Morris. Smith said that he hasn’t yet returned to practice but that he wasn’t ruling him out for the season and that he could still play in the final two games of the season. - Smith was very pleased with the play of receiver Champ Flemings, who tallied two big catches against the Buffs. He went out of his way to offer praise to the young, speedy receiver and it will be interesting to see how he further works his way into the rotation with Luton back at QB.

Quotable