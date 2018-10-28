BeaversEdge.com

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Anthony Herron analyze how Oregon State was able to overcome 31-3 deficit early in the third quarter to knock off Colorado 41-34 in overtime on Saturday in Boulder.

Beaver quarterback Lake Luton completed 28 of 39 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns while Isaiah Hodgins had 146 receiving yards and two scores. It marked OSU's first road win in 22 games.

