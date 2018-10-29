BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football: Monday Notebook
5 Takeaways from the Analytics
1. Oregon State's run defense was EXCELLENT. Colorado ran for 217 yards against the Beavers, but 75 of those yards came on one run. Now granted, that one run did hurt Oregon State, but in the totality of the game, the OSU run defense was very good. Oregon State had a run defense grade of 90.3, which is considered excellent. To compare, OSU's second best run defense grade in conference play came against Cal at 71.6. The Beavers also had season highs in overall defense (70.3) and tackling (82.2).
2. Interesting personnel decisions along the offensive line. Here is the snap count chart according to Pro Football Focus.
Left tackle: Blake Brandel (92 snaps), Brandon Kipper (11 snaps)
Left guard: Yanni Demogerontas (85), Gus Lavaka (18... battled injury)
Center: Sumner Houston (103)
Right guard: Kammy Delp (57), Clay Cordasco (46)
Right tackle: Trent Moore (103)
I thought Lavaka returned from his apparent knee injury and played more than 18 snaps but I guess I remember that wrong. I thought it was interesting that Kipper saw some snaps, which was his first action in an OSU uniform, and Clay Cordasco saw plenty of snaps at right guard.
3. Hodgins torched Colorado. Isaiah Hodgins caught 11 of 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He caught five passes for 65 yards and a score with Trey Udoffia in coverage, and three passes for 54 yards and a score on Dante Wigley. Udoffia and Wigley were Colorado's starting cornerbacks. Hodgins had an overall offensive grade of 79.8.
4.Luton had success when blitzed. When Colorado came after the Beavers' hobbled quarterback, they paid for it, as Luton got the ball out of his hands very quickly. The Buffs blitzed Luton 17 times, and Luton completed 13-of-16 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Luton's offensive grade when blitzed was an outstanding 92.4. Luton's overall grade on the day was 83.5, a team high.
5. Luton's carved Colorado up in the short passing game between the numbers. For each place on the field, here's how to read the chart:
Completions/attempts
yards
TD/INT
NFL passer rating
Grade is at the top right of each box
Luton named Pac-12 player of the week
SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.
The conference announced the honor Monday morning, two days after the senior threw for 310 yards in the second half and overtime to lead Oregon State to a 41-34 win at Colorado on Saturday afternoon. The 28-point comeback win over the Buffaloes tied for the biggest come-from-behind victory in school history – 1981 versus Fresno State was the first - and the third-largest in the Pac-12’s history.
He is the first Oregon State quarterback to pick up the honor since Sean Mannion on Sept. 30, 2013.
Luton ended the day completing 28-of-39 passes and three touchdowns. He found Isaiah Hodgins for an 8-yard score early in the third quarter. He followed that with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Hodgins midway through the fourth, and connected with the sophomore wide receiver on a 2-point conversion to move the Beavers to within three points of the Buffaloes.
Luton, a sociology major from Marysville, Wash., found Trevon Bradford on a slant down the middle – on 4th and 8 - for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation.
The senior passed for 288 of his 310 yards in the second half. He was 3-of-4 for 22 yards in the overtime period.
Luton and Hodgins connected for 10 completions, 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Luton is also one of eight quarterbacks who has been nominated for the Manning Award. Fans can vote by visiting the All-State Sugar Bowl’s Facebook through Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.
He led @BeaverFootball to a 2️⃣8️⃣-point comeback win over Colorado. Jake Luton completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 310 yards and 3 TDs in the second half and OT.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 29, 2018
That will earn you #Pac12FB Offensive Player of the Week: https://t.co/W0UF3BMarM pic.twitter.com/sxZx4YH5v4
Jefferson eclipses 1,000 yards rushing
Jermar Jefferson was the lone bright spot on the season heading into the Colorado game, but with Jake Luton's epic performance and the first road win in four years to celebrate about, I feel that a lot of people may be forgetting that J.J. passed 1,000 yards rushing as a true freshman with four games left on the schedule.
Jefferson is the first Oregon State running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season since Jacquizz Rodgers in 2010. He's also the first OSU freshman with 1,000 rushing yards since Rodgers in 2008.
He's also the 8th players in school history to reach 1,000 yards, and he's the only freshman in the FBS to reach that mark. Jefferson leads the Pac-12 in rushing yards (1,034) and rushing touchdowns (12).
Best tweets from the game
Oregon State erased a 28-point deficit against Colorado, the 3rd-largest comeback in Pac-12 history. The win snapped the Beavers’ 22-game road losing streak and 13-game conference losing streak, both of which were the longest streaks in the nation. pic.twitter.com/57cN02Ofr3— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2018
The Return is real.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/HCoPYstbKg— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) October 27, 2018
.@JakeLuton6 appreciation tweet.— BeaversEdge.com (@Beavers_Edge) October 28, 2018
28-39, 310 yards, 3 TD
IN A HALF.
Oh, and he led OSU to their first road win in four years against a 5-2 Colorado team.
We know it's late. But we know you're still up and you probably want to watch a few of our scoring plays from earlier today. Oh, and of course, the last play of the game.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/aoehD37J6n— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 28, 2018
THE BEAVERS HAVE WON IN BOULDER! pic.twitter.com/UBomHPhETl— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 27, 2018
Actually I’m on my way back to Corvallis with the rest of the team! I hope my 9 points helped the team get this win! Great team win! Go Beavs!— Jordan Choukair (@Jordan_Choukair) October 28, 2018
Upsets around the Pac-12
It was a crazy weekend in the Pac-12.
Oregon State upsetting Colorado on the road to snaps a four-year long road losing streak was the craziest of the action, but there were plenty of upsets to go around.
Arizona State was a field goal underdog at USC but upset the Trojans 38-35.
Cal was a 12 point underdog at home against Washington but pulled off a 12-10 upset.
Washington State was a field goal underdog in a road game at Stanford but upset the Cardinal 41-38 in a wild game.
Another BIG shocker was Arizona CRUSHING Oregon at home. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Ducks were a dark horse playoff contender, and now they're 2-3 in conference after Arizona defeated them 44-15. The Ducks were favored by 7.5 points in that game.
Next up: USC
The Beavers have just two home games remaining this season (boy, time flies) -- vs USC this Saturday and vs Oregon in the Civil War. This Saturday's contest against the Trojans is a 7:00 p.m. PT kickoff and the game can be seen on FS1.
The Trojans, despite their 4-4 record, are one of the most talented teams in the conference but can't seem to stay consistent. After three strong, consecutive wins against Washington State, Arizona, and Colorado, the Trojans lost to Utah by 13 and then were upset by Arizona State at home this past Saturday.
USC has a lot of questions at quarterback with JT Daniels' health status unknown. Could the Beavers pull off another upset? The Trojans opened as a 14 point road favorite against the Beavers.
Pac-12 Standings
Pac-12 North
1. Washington State (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12)
2. Washington (6-3, 4-2)
3. Stanford (5-3, 3-2)
4. Cal (5-3, 2-3)
5. Oregon (5-3, 2-3)
6. Oregon State (2-6, 1-4)
Pac-12 South
1. Utah (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12)
2. USC (4-4, 3-3)
3. Arizona (4-5, 3-3)
4. Colorado (5-3, 2-3)
5. Arizona State (4-4, 2-3)
6. UCLA (2-6, 2-3)