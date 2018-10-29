BeaversEdge.com

1. Oregon State's run defense was EXCELLENT. Colorado ran for 217 yards against the Beavers, but 75 of those yards came on one run. Now granted, that one run did hurt Oregon State, but in the totality of the game, the OSU run defense was very good. Oregon State had a run defense grade of 90.3, which is considered excellent. To compare, OSU's second best run defense grade in conference play came against Cal at 71.6. The Beavers also had season highs in overall defense (70.3) and tackling (82.2).

2. Interesting personnel decisions along the offensive line. Here is the snap count chart according to Pro Football Focus.

Left tackle: Blake Brandel (92 snaps), Brandon Kipper (11 snaps)

Left guard: Yanni Demogerontas (85), Gus Lavaka (18... battled injury)

Center: Sumner Houston (103)

Right guard: Kammy Delp (57), Clay Cordasco (46)

Right tackle: Trent Moore (103)

I thought Lavaka returned from his apparent knee injury and played more than 18 snaps but I guess I remember that wrong. I thought it was interesting that Kipper saw some snaps, which was his first action in an OSU uniform, and Clay Cordasco saw plenty of snaps at right guard.

3. Hodgins torched Colorado. Isaiah Hodgins caught 11 of 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He caught five passes for 65 yards and a score with Trey Udoffia in coverage, and three passes for 54 yards and a score on Dante Wigley. Udoffia and Wigley were Colorado's starting cornerbacks. Hodgins had an overall offensive grade of 79.8.

4.Luton had success when blitzed. When Colorado came after the Beavers' hobbled quarterback, they paid for it, as Luton got the ball out of his hands very quickly. The Buffs blitzed Luton 17 times, and Luton completed 13-of-16 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Luton's offensive grade when blitzed was an outstanding 92.4. Luton's overall grade on the day was 83.5, a team high.

5. Luton's carved Colorado up in the short passing game between the numbers. For each place on the field, here's how to read the chart:

Completions/attempts

yards

TD/INT

NFL passer rating

Grade is at the top right of each box