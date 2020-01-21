Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

After earning a commitment from Livermore (CA) offensive tackle Tyler Morano, Oregon State now has a lot of depth and talent among their offensive line. The Beavs went into the 2020 recruiting cycle knowing that they needed to add to their o-line, and that is exactly what they did with three new additions from high school as well as one greyshirt addition and a graduate transfer.

With Morano in the fold, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus and Rivals analyst Adam Gorney take a look at Oregon State's offensive line room as a whole as we inch closer to the February signing period.

