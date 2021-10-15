MBB: Where Oregon State's Roster Stands

F - Maurice Calloo - 6-foot-10, 220-pound Jr.

-> After transferring from Indian Hills C.C. in Iowa before the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Calloo found a nice niche with the Beavers and really came on strong as the year progressed.

He averaged 5.8 points & 2.4 rebounds per game but was a flame-thrower from behind the arc as he shot 42% on his three-pointers, which was fifth-best in the Pac-12 and the seventh-best mark in OSU school history.

Heading into the upcoming campaign, look for Calloo to have a bit more of a defined role as he showed the coaching staff in March why he's a key piece to the program.

F - Warith Alatishe - 6-foot-7, 200-pound Jr.

-> After electing to test the NBA Draft waters following Oregon State's Elite Eight run, Alatishe is set to return to the fold for the upcoming season.

Given the type of season that Alatishe had, averaging 9.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots per game, it's not surprising he decided to test the draft waters. He was the Pac-12 Tournament MVP and really was a crucial factor in Oregon State's postseason success.

However, testing the waters was simply an exploratory measure on Alatishe's part as he wanted a clearer picture of what he needed to improve on to be a potential first-round NBA draftee next season.

With Alatishe likely looking to add a three-point shot and continuing to grow his game, I like his chances of having a really big season.

F - Rodrigue Andela - 6-foot-8, 248-pound Jr.

-> Back for another season after appearing in 32 games, Andela will be looking to up his production from the frontcourt spot in 2021-22.

He averaged 4.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots per game during the past season.

Andela is a guy who will benefit greatly from another offseason in the program as he flashed solid potential, perhaps most notably in Oregon State's Sweet Sixteen matchup against Loyola-Chicago where he recorded four points, five rebounds, and a career-high two blocked shots.

C - Roman Silva - 7-foot-1, 265-pound Sr.

-> After a 2020-21 season that saw him play in 31 games (24 starts) and averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, Silva elected to take advantage of the COVID-19 blanket waiver rule and will return for another season.

Given how key Silva's two-way play was for the Beavers in their Elite Eight run, his return is massive for the outlook of the program this year. He'll have to compete with incoming center Chol Marial for minutes, but Silva proved to be a crucial asset last season and is likely in line to be once again.

F - Isaiah Johnson - 6-foot-6, 209-pound Fr.

-> Johnson, who played in 16 games and averaged 1.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocked shots per game, will be looking to carve out a more consistent role in the offense this season.

While Oregon State does have a lot of depth in the frontcourt, Johnson was one of the more solid high school gets that Tinkle and Co. have landed in recent recruiting cycles and I'm excited to see what he might be able to do with a little more burn.

G - Gianni Hunt - 6-foot-3, 180-pound So.

-> One of two guards returning with extensive experience at Oregon State, Hunt will be tasked with being the starting point guard this season. With Ethan Thompson no longer in the fold, the Beavers will need to transition to a new primary ball-handler and Hunt showed solid flashes of being able to be that guy this past season.

He's coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him appear in 31 games (one start) and notch per game averages of 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 20.2 minutes per game.

For the Beavers to continue the momentum they gained with last seasons' Elite Eight run, Hunt will have to take a big step forward in production. As a guy who's been in the system for multiple seasons now, he's earned the right to get first burn and I think he'll showcase some special things with an extended run.

G - Jarod Lucas - 6-foot-3, 195-pound So.

-> The 2020-21 season was a breakout for Lucas as he nearly tripled his scoring production (4.6 PPG in '19-20 ->12.7) and became a reliable option for Wayne Tinkle and Co.

Lucas averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.7 steals in 29.3 minutes per game, while also shooting a blistering 39% from behind the arc.

Heading into this next season, we need to see Lucas take another step, this time in leadership and playmaking. He can be more than just the guy who can come in and bury threes, and I think we've still yet to see the best of his all-around ability.

Now that he's being tasked with being one of the veteran leaders of this squad, I look for him to take on a bigger leadership role and look to lead by example with his stellar play.

Lucas has had some special shots in his Oregon State career and given that he's just a sophomore, the best is absolutely yet to come...