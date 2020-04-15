Oregon State defensive backs coach Blue Adams has been a consistent presence in the recruitment of Orange (CA) defensive back RJ Regan . Those efforts paid off on Wednesday as the Beavers were named a finalist for Regan along with Fresno State, Arizona State, Utah, Wisconsin, Boise State, and Kansas.

In a previous interview with BeaversEdge, Regan said that he is in touch with the Oregon State staff on a near daily basis.

“We have been in contact since the end of summer last year,” Regan said. “He reaches out almost daily. He asks me how I’m doing, how is life and we talk football stuff. We have some funny conversations.”

Regan was planning on scheduling a visit to Corvallis, but those plans have been altered by the new dead period. Still, the Beaver staff will continue to keep in touch and do anything they can to help Regan see what the school has to offer.

Follow along at BeaversEdge for all the updates on Regan's recruitment and more.