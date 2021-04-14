BeaversEdge - Oregon State Beavers Football: Wednesday Notebook

After having an overall receiving output in 2020 that wasn't where it needed to be, the Oregon State receiving corps has returned to the field this spring with vigor in wanting to be more productive this season.

Last year, which was the first year without Isaiah Hodgins as the leading man, the Beavers struggled to establish a consistent vertical passing attack.

While Trevon Bradford & Kolby Taylor each recorded over 200 yards and Zeriah Beason established himself with three touchdowns, the consistency just wasn't there.

Last season's WR production was a bit of an outlier for a bevy of reasons, but it seems as though the team utilized the 2020 season well by trying to get as many guys experienced as possible.

"We were sort of a receiver by-committee last year, trying to figure out which units worked best together and who showcased themselves best," Lindgren said. "We created some depth, but we don't necessarily have one or two guys that stand out. But, we're deeper than we've ever been and we feel we can go 6-7 deep."

Because of that experience from last season, the Beavers feel really confident about just how deep they can go.

"There's some great competition in that room right now," Lindgren said. "I think we'll narrow it down as we get closer to fall camp as we'll have a better feel for what all of our personnel bring to the table."