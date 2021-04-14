BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Add Adams and Marotte

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: FB: Who's Next? | FB: Wednesday Notebook

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team has added a pair of outstanding student-athletes to its roster for the 2021-22 season, as Téa Adams and AJ Marotte will join the squad.

Adams comes to the Beavers as a graduate transfer from San Diego State, while Marotte has signed a National Letter of Intent and will be a freshman in the upcoming campaign.

Téa Adams

Guard

5-foot-9

Kirkland, Wash.

Adams was a three-year starter, and appeared in 111 contests over her four seasons with the Aztecs. The guard averaged 10.7 points per game during her senior campaign, to go along with 2.9 rebounds. She ranked ninth in the Mountain West Conference with 3.4 assists per game.

Adams’ field goal percentage has improved every season of her collegiate career, including a 2020-21 season that saw her shoot 44.4 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. Overall, Adams has 943 career points and 317 career rebounds.

For her efforts in the classroom, Adams has been a two-time Mountain West All-Academic selection. Prior to her time at San Diego State, she attended Juanita High School, where she is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,835 career points.

“I trust that Oregon State will provide me with the best opportunity to further develop myself on and off the court,” Adams said. “With the support of a loving community, successful program, and a family atmosphere, I know Oregon State is the best fit for my fifth and final year of collegiate basketball.”

AJ Marotte

Guard

6-foot-0

Cedar Park, Texas

Marotte is a four-star recruit out of Cedar Park, Texas. She is a four-time Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A All-State honoree, and led Vista Ridge High School to the semifinals of the Texas 6A State championships as a junior.

The guard averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in her senior season, giving her 1,860 points and 1,138 rebounds for her career. Marotte was named Texas District 13-6A MVP as a junior after putting up 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

For her impressive freshman campaign, Marotte was selected as 2018 All-Central Texas Newcomer of the Year and Texas District 25-6A Newcomer of the Year. She also spent time as part of the Adidas USA Select Team that competed in Spain in 2019.

“I chose Oregon State because I know the staff will help develop and push me to be the player and human I want to be,” Marotte said. “The family atmosphere is unmatched and I am excited to be a part of it.

Adams and Marotte will join freshmen Greta Kampschroeder and Talia von Oelhoffen as newcomers on Oregon State’s 2021-22 roster.