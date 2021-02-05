BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Cruise Past Huskies 91-71

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a tough two-game road trip that saw the Oregon State men's basketball team fall to USC & UCLA by a combined 18 points, the Beavers were able to return to their winning ways against Washington with a 91-71 rout.

The Beavers (9-7, 5-5 Pac-12) jumped on the Huskies early and never looked back as they cruised to a convincing victory over a UW squad that finds themselves near the bottom of the conference.

It was a balanced offensive attack throughout the contest as all five Oregon State starters finished in double-figures.

Warith Alatishe notched his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Jarod Lucas tallied 19 points, hitting 5-of-9 from 3-point range and Roman Silva went 6-for-7 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

Following the Washington win, the Beavers will now turn their attention to Washington State, who will be coming to Gill Coliseum on Saturday.

The Cougars (11-7, 4-7 Pac-12) will present a much tougher challenge for the Beavers as they're fresh off wins over Washington and Oregon... the game will be televised on Pac-12 Network at 3 p.m.