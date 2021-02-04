BeaversEdge - What Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon State's 15 New Additions

With the Oregon State football team adding 15 new faces via the February signing period, BeaversEdge.com recaps what head coach Jonathan Smith said about each of the additions...

Jonathan Smith on OL Heneli Bloomfield

"We're really excited about his flexibility on the offensive line being able to play a couple of different spots. He's a little more veteran and we feel he adds some good depth and experience. We think he'll be able to compete right away."

Smith on RB Deshaun Fenwick

"Obviously we lost a big piece in our running back room with Jermar (Jefferson) and we feel that Deshaun is going to be a huge addition who will be in line to play right away. Physically he can do it and he has carries already at the highest level, so he was a huge addition for us."

Smith on DB EJ Jones

"We feel like he really adds competitiveness and depth to our secondary. He's a guy that we feel can help us right away. It's huge that we'll have him in spring ball..."

Smith on DE Orion Maile-Kaufusi

"One of my favorites in regards to the guy having a big-time senior year. Oftentimes this recruiting process is so sped up that oftentimes your senior year doesn't matter as much. This guys' senior year did and he showed up on tape in a big way. We're really looking forward to his addition after his Mormon mission. We'll be very excited when we get him back."

Smith on WR Makiya Tongue

"That name will sound familiar to so many in Beaver Nation with his dad (Reggie) being a legacy of this place. He's a big-time player coming from Georgia and he adds to our receiver room in a lot of different ways. One is the height that he has and the way he uses that frame to play physical. He's got a few years to do it here and it doesn't hurt when your dad is a 10-year NFL veteran who had a big-time career here and can help sell it. We're really excited about him joining us...

Smith on OL Jason White

"This guy has some athleticism and we feel that he can play the tackle position on the o-line. It took a lot of effort by so many throughout his recruiting process, but he's a huge addition to our line. You can never have enough offensive lineman and I feel he's talented enough to play as a youngster."

