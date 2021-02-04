BeaversEdge - What Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon State's 15 New Additions

What Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon State's 15 New Additions
With the Oregon State football team adding 15 new faces via the February signing period, BeaversEdge.com recaps what head coach Jonathan Smith said about each of the additions...
Scholarship Additions
Jonathan Smith on OL Heneli Bloomfield
"We're really excited about his flexibility on the offensive line being able to play a couple of different spots. He's a little more veteran and we feel he adds some good depth and experience. We think he'll be able to compete right away."
Smith on RB Deshaun Fenwick
"Obviously we lost a big piece in our running back room with Jermar (Jefferson) and we feel that Deshaun is going to be a huge addition who will be in line to play right away. Physically he can do it and he has carries already at the highest level, so he was a huge addition for us."
Smith on DB EJ Jones
"We feel like he really adds competitiveness and depth to our secondary. He's a guy that we feel can help us right away. It's huge that we'll have him in spring ball..."
Smith on DE Orion Maile-Kaufusi
"One of my favorites in regards to the guy having a big-time senior year. Oftentimes this recruiting process is so sped up that oftentimes your senior year doesn't matter as much. This guys' senior year did and he showed up on tape in a big way. We're really looking forward to his addition after his Mormon mission. We'll be very excited when we get him back."
Smith on WR Makiya Tongue
"That name will sound familiar to so many in Beaver Nation with his dad (Reggie) being a legacy of this place. He's a big-time player coming from Georgia and he adds to our receiver room in a lot of different ways. One is the height that he has and the way he uses that frame to play physical. He's got a few years to do it here and it doesn't hurt when your dad is a 10-year NFL veteran who had a big-time career here and can help sell it. We're really excited about him joining us...
Smith on OL Jason White
"This guy has some athleticism and we feel that he can play the tackle position on the o-line. It took a lot of effort by so many throughout his recruiting process, but he's a huge addition to our line. You can never have enough offensive lineman and I feel he's talented enough to play as a youngster."
Preferred Walk-Ons
Smith on RB Gavin Haines
"I just really wanted this guy on my team... Watching his tape and seeing what kind of kid he is, he's just a guy you want in the program. We think he could play a couple of different spots, but he'll start at RB."
Smith on TE Bryce Caufield
"We think he can make the game very physical. He's got a great frame and will be a big asset for us as he continues to develop on the offensive side."
Smith on OL Zach Holmes
"We develop offensive linemen very well and coach (Jim) Michalczik does a great job of getting those guys up to speed. Holmes has a real chance to develop with his frame and plays nasty."
Smith on WR Jeremiah Noga
"We got to see him on tape a bunch because it was Sam Vidlak who was throwing to him. I feel like he's got a chance to do some things earlier on because he's got a really physical skill set."
Smith on TE Carter Neuman
"He's got a lot of position flexibility. We'll likely start him at tight end, but we're not certain he couldn't end up on the defensive side. He played both ways at high school and we've got a ton of respect for that program at Sheldon."
Smith on DE Jake Wright
"He's got a very physical skill set for us to build off of. We're going to start him off on the defensive line and see where it goes. We're excited about what he'll bring...
Smith on DB Tyeson Thomas
"He's another guy that loves football. He loved it so much, he actually went down to Texas so he could play this season. He's got that desire to play the game and now that he's back at Lakeridge, we're thrilled to add him to the defensive back room."
Smith on DB Jack Kane
"We're really excited to get (Jack) after he played in a very competitive league (Trinity) in California at Servite. Excited about his addition and where he plays in the secondary."
Smith on K Josh McCormick
"You're always looking for a good kicker and Josh can really stick it between the uprights. Coming all the way from Texas, we're really looking forward to having him."
----
