SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Oladapo posted a career-high 15 tackles, including a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, as the Beavers came-from-behind in the fourth quarter Saturday for a 35-32 win over Fresno State.

The 15 tackles surpassed his previous single-game high of 10 set last season at Oregon.

The Happy Valley, Ore., native picked up his fourth career sack coming in the second quarter, and the 12-yard tally on the play forced Fresno State into a punt. He also now has 10 career TFLs in 22 games for the Beavers.

He is the second Beaver to be named the league’s defensive player of the week this season, following Jaydon Grant in week one. The duo are the first Beavers to earn the honor in back-to-back weeks since the 2008 season when Stephen Paea and Greg Laybourn were recognized.

