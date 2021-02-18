BeaversEdge - Kevin Abel Named To Golden Spikes Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Kevin Abel has been named to the watch list for the 2021 Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Thursday.

Abel, a San Diego native who will start Friday’s season opener, is one of 55 players nationally on the initial watch list. The award is given annually to the nation’s top amateur player; Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman was the 2019 recipient.

The righty did not pitch in 2020, and last posted a 2-0 record and 3.86 earned run average in 2019. He has thrown in 26 career games for the Beavers, starting 10, and is 10-1 with a 3.04 ERA. He has struck out 133 in 97 2/3 innings and opponents are batting just .175 against him.

Abel won four games in Omaha in 2018, including a complete-game shutout of Arkansas in the final game of the College World Series. He was named the nation’s top freshman pitcher after that season.

Oregon State has now had at least one watch list selection in nine of the past 10 seasons. OSU has had 18 preseason selections since 2008, seventh-most nationally over that stretch. The Beavers are also tied for third nationally with at least one preseason selection in 11 of the past 14 seasons.

Abel and the Beavers open the 2021 season Friday versus Kansas State in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. PT. The game can be heard on the Oregon State baseball TuneIn and it will be live-streamed by Flo Sports.

OSU Athletics