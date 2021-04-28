BeaversEdge - Kennedy Brown Announces Return To The Court

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in a game against Arizona State on Jan. 7th, 2020, Oregon State sophomore forward Kennedy Brown has officially returned to the hardwood.

The 6-foot-6 Brown, who missed the entirety of the compressed 2020-21 season recovering from the ACL tear, will be a big-time re-addition for the Beavers as she brings an immense talent level to the floor.

"It's really good to get back on the court, especially with some of my teammates," Brown said in a social media post on Tuesday. "I am excited to start working this spring and get back to work this offseason."

The 2019 McDonalds All-American and five-star recruit started all 23 games she played during her freshman season in Corvallis, averaging 6.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game before going down with the injury.

During her freshman campaign, Brown shot 37% from the floor, 25% from three, and 58% from the charity stripe. She also finished fourth on Oregon State's all-time freshman blocks list with 33.

With Brown set to be back in the fold, she'll join a frontcourt that boasts Taylor Jones, Taya Corosdale, Ellie Mack, Jovana Subasic, & Jelena Mitrovic. Andrea Aquino remains on the roster but has yet to suit up for the Beavs...