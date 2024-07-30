PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DALLAS – Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray has been selected to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced on Tuesday.

The honor is given annually to the nation’s standout interior lineman. The watch list has 75 players to begin the season. The award will eventually be announced on Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Gray has played in and started 44 career games for the Beavers since arriving to Corvallis prior to the 2019 season. Those 44 starts are just six shy of equaling the program record.

Gray, who hails from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., is a three-time all-conference second-team selection, earning the distinction in 2020, 2022 and 2023. He was also named an honorable mention selection in 2021.

The watch list selection is the second of Gray’s career as he was recognized last season. He was also named the Pac-12’s Offensive Lineman of the Week twice last season, the first coming after he rushed for a 3-yard score in the Beavers’ win over San Diego State.

OSU Athletics