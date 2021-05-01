 BeaversEdge - Jermar Jefferson Drafted By Detroit Lions
Jermar Jefferson Drafted By Detroit Lions

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson is officially Detroit-bound after being selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is the 13th Oregon State player to be selected by Detroit all-time and the first since Bill Swancutt in 2005.

Jefferson, a Harbor City, Calif., native, played in 27 games over three seasons for the Beavers, totaling 2,923 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. His 2,923 rushing yards rank fifth all-time at Oregon State. His 27 rushing scores also rank fifth in Beaver history.

The 5-foot-10, 216-pounder accumulated 15 100-yard efforts during his OSU career; his 254 yards at Arizona State in 2018 being the second-best single-game effort in school history. Earlier, he ran for 238 yards versus Southern Utah, which now ranks fourth.

He was named a Freshman All-American in 2018 after setting the Oregon State freshman record with 1,380 rushing yards. He was also selected as the Pac-12’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

Jefferson ended his OSU career with 858 rushing yards as a junior in 2020, earning him All-America honors by Phil Steele. A Doak Walker Award semifinalist, he was also named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 by the Associated Press.

Jefferson joins Nahshon Wright as the two Beavers selected in the draft. Outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed and Isaiah Dunn went undrafted and will be looking to sign free-agent deals in the coming hours/days.

