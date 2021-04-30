 BeaversEdge - Nahshon Wright Selected By Dallas In The Third Round Of The NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 22:44:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Nahshon Wright Selected By Dallas In The Third Round Of The NFL Draft

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright is officially a member of the Dallas Cowboys after being selected with the 99th pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is the eighth Oregon State player to be selected by Dallas all-time, and the first since defensive end Victor Butler in 2009.

The East Palo Alto, Calif., native, played in 18 games over two seasons for the Beavers. He totaled 64 tackles, with 1.5 tackles for loss, and five interceptions. He also recorded one sack and was credited with 11 pass deflections during his OSU career.

The 6-foot-4, 188-pounder ended his OSU career with two interceptions over six games in 2020. He finished with 30 tackles and six pass deflections and was named to the 2020 Pac-12 Coaches Honorable Mention squad.

While Wright was the first Beaver to hear his name called, he won't be the last as Hamilcar Rashed, Jermar Jefferson, & Isaiah Dunn are all hoping to hear their names announced on Saturday during the final rounds.

----

