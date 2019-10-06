PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been named the College Football Performance Awards National Player of the Week.

Luton, from Marysville, Wash., threw for a career-best five touchdowns and completed 18-of-26 pass attempts for 285 yards in the Beavers’ 48-31 win over UCLA on Saturday night. He also ran for a 19-yard score late in the fourth quarter, becoming the first Oregon State player to account for six touchdowns in a game since Sean Mannion versus Colorado in 2013.

He is the second Pac-12 Conference player to earn the CFPA’s weekly honor this season.

Luton has now thrown 166 consecutive passes without an interception dating back to 2018, the nation’s longest active streak.

He has thrown for a career-best 14 touchdowns this season. Luton has completed 100-of-161 passes (62.1 percent) for 1,297 yards.

Luton was also named the Pac-12 Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.

