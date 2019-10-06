1. Oregon State can put a full-game together: It took nearly a year and a half, but the Oregon State football team finally put a full four-quarter performance together against an FBS opponent. Thanks to career-best performances from Jake Luton (285 yards, six total TD's) and Isaiah Hodgins (10 rec, 123 yards, 3 TD's), timely defensive stops and tackles for loss (eight) on defense, and cunning special teams play, the Beavers were finally able to get over the hump after weeks of coming up so close.

For the first time in Jonathan Smith's tenure, the Beavers were able to execute their gameplan in all three phases from start-to-finish. While it wasn't all perfect, it was a much-needed victory that will give the team a much-needed boost of confidence moving forward.

While UCLA was able to trim the deficit to a point where the Beavers were sweating a bit, OSU put the peddle to the meddle early with a 21-0 lead and responded offensively whenever the Bruins threatened. Each time it seemed like the Bruins were going to seize momentum, the Beavers responded with a timely big-play or touchdown on offense or a tackle for loss or sack on defense.

There's still plenty of work to be done for the Beavers in the coming games and weeks, but the full game performance that's been alluding them for some time is now finally a notch in their belts.