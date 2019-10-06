News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 08:32:41 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYTICS: Oregon State's PFF grades vs UCLA

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

How did the Oregon State Beavers grade out according to Pro Football Focus? Who were the Beavers' top players in the 48-31 win? Read on to find out...

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: The 3-2-1: Oregon State executes from start-to-finish | What Oregon State's recruits are saying after the UCLA win

Team Grades vs UCLA
Category Game Grade

Overall Offense

89.2 (season best)

Passing

93.4 (season best)

Pass block

88.1 (season best)

Receiving

83.3 (season best)

Rushing

76.2

Run block

55.9

Overall Defense

74.2

Run defense

72.7

Tackling

63.4

Pass rush

60.0

Coverage

76.4 (season best)

Overall Team Grade

86.8
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}