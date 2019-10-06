ANALYTICS: Oregon State's PFF grades vs UCLA
How did the Oregon State Beavers grade out according to Pro Football Focus? Who were the Beavers' top players in the 48-31 win? Read on to find out...
Team Grades vs UCLA
|Category
|Game Grade
|
Overall Offense
|
89.2 (season best)
|
Passing
|
93.4 (season best)
|
Pass block
|
88.1 (season best)
|
Receiving
|
83.3 (season best)
|
Rushing
|
76.2
|
Run block
|
55.9
|
Overall Defense
|
74.2
|
Run defense
|
72.7
|
Tackling
|
63.4
|
Pass rush
|
60.0
|
Coverage
|
76.4 (season best)
|
Overall Team Grade
|
86.8
