PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Wilsonville (OR) defensive lineman Tristan Davis did not grow up in the Beaver State, but has seen his football career take off since becoming an Oregonian.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound defensive end picked up offers from Colorado and Nevada towards the end of 2021, and is hearing from many other Pac-12 schools including Oregon State.

"Things have been going well, I am learning a lot and am just trying to soak everything in," said Davis. "I am still learning a lot about new schools, the recruitment process, where people see my highest potential, stuff like that. I have been hearing some from Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, TCU. They are coming."

Multiple coaches from the Beaver staff have been in touch with the in-state prospect.

MORE: Anthony Perkins Named Oregon State Cornerbacks Coach | 2021 Position Analysis: Tight End | WR Kelby Valsin Stayin In Touch With OSU, Adding New Offers