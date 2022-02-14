How Oregon State's Johnny Hekker Fared In Super Bowl LVI

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB: Beavers Beat No. 24 Oregon | Buy or Sell: Will OSU's 2023 Class Be Jonathan Smith's Best? | The Latest On Four-Star QB Brayden Dorman

Oregon State punter Johnny Hekker is officially a Super Bowl Champion as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Sofi Stadium on Sunday evening.

The 6-foot-5, 241-pounder had himself a busy afternoon as he punted six times for a total of 261 yards.

He averaged 43.5 yards per punt, landed three inside the '20, had one touchback, and had a long punt of 55 yards on the afternoon.

Hekker's lone blemish on the afternoon came early in the second quarter when he was unable to get a clean hold on an extra-point attempt and had to abort the kick. Hekker attempted to make a play and throw the ball, but it was intercepted before the play finished.

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Hekker will be back with the Rams as he's set to make 2.75 million...