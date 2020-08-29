BeaversEdge - Hoops: Oregon State Showing Interest In 2022 C Joe Hurlburt

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Oregon State FB Recruiting News 8/29 | 2022 WR Darrius Clemons Talks Oregon State

Per a report from Tre Jackson of Knowledge Hoops, the Oregon State men's basketball program has been showing interest in 2022 three-star center Joe Hurlburt (ND).

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound junior is coming off a sophomore campaign at Enderlin High School that saw him average 21.2 points, 15 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Already boasting offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Iowa, North Dakota, & North Dakota State, Hurlburt has a strong showing of top-notch suitors. The Beavers have shown interest, but have yet to offer the versatile big man.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Hurlburt's recruitment...