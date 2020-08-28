BeaversEdge - 2022 WR Darrius Clemons Talks Oregon State

BeaversEdge.com caught up with 2022 four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons to get his thoughts on Oregon State...

2022 four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons (UT) has taken the road less traveled in terms of wrapping up his high school playing career and recruitment as the former Westview (OR) star elected to move to Pleasant Grove, Utah for his junior season as they're playing high school football in the fall.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Clemons has been a high-priority target for the Beavs for a while now and his relationship with Jake Cookus and Kefense Hynson has continued to grow.



"I talk to coach (Jake) Cookus and coach (Kefense) Hynson or someone from Oregon State at least once a week," Clemons said. "We have a great relationship. My head coach at Westview was roommates with coach (Jonathan) Smith at Oregon State. He’s always in my ear about being a Beaver.”

What intrigues him about Oregon State? The fact that the Beavers have been building toward something special under Smith.

"They’re getting better and each every year since Coach Smith has been there. I’m definitely intrigued by them.”

As far as what's next for Clemons, he's looking forward to having more conversations with the various schools he's being pursued by once communication re-opens.

“September 1 is coming up, which is when coaches can start texting me. I’m looking to having more freely open communication. When we figure out when we can start taking visits, I’ll definitely do that."