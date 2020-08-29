BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football Recruiting News: 8/29

Oregon State Football Recruiting News: 8/29
Top WR Target Sits Comfortably in 2021 Rivals 250
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
One of Oregon State's biggest targets in the 2021 class is Royse City (TX) wide receiver Ketron Jackson. Jackson, a 5.8 four-star recruit with nearly 25 offers from top schools across the country, now sits at #183 in the updated Rivals250 and is ranked the 30th best receiver in the 2021 class.
Jackson has let his recruitment play out longer than many expected, with a couple different trimmings of his top schools along the way. Earlier this summer, Jackson narrowed down his list to Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon State, Arkansas, SMU, TCU, and Colorado. The Beavers continue to push and have multiple coaches and commits reaching out frequently.
Thanks to the man above🙏🏾!! pic.twitter.com/KwepFca27W— 🌴 ⁸ (@D1_tron) June 3, 2020
Beavs Have Multiple Offers Out In 2022 Rivals250
The first Rivals250 for the class of 2022 came out this past week as well, and Oregon State has a ton of offers within it. Here's an interesting stat, of Oregon State's nearly 70 offers so far in the class of 2022, 37 of those are to 4 and 5 star players.
Needless to say, the Beavs are definitely chasing some big fish in 2022 and have already done a great job building relationships with many of the top ranked players they have offered. Below are some likely familiar faces that the staff is pushing for.
Go break my records at Oregon state lil bro 🏹— Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) August 27, 2020
Ashford Has A Date
Another top target of Oregon State's has been Al Ashford, a three-star defensive back out of Greenwood Village, Colorado. Ashford has always been the type to run off of feel and not set a time limit for things he doesn't necessarily have to, but he recently decided that he wanted to select a date for his commitment.
In a recent interview with BeaversEdge, Ashford mentioned that he would be choosing his school on September 11th. Though he has no top schools, many believe this one will come down to Colorado, Oregon State, Arizona, or Kansas State. He will announce at 5pm MST.
🚨I WILL BE COMMITTING ON SEPTEMBER 11th AT 5P.M. MST🚨#RockChalk #GoKats #GoBuffs #GoBeavs #GoCougs #BearDown #GoRebels #GoPokes #GoRams #GoBroncos #GoEagles #GoLehigh #GoColgate #GoIdaho #GoYotes #GoWolfpack #BeatNavy #GoHuskies— Al Leon Ashford III (@ashford_iii) August 26, 2020
🤫No Order🤫
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.