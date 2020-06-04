PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: OSU FB Player Dismissed | Get to Know OSU TE Tyler Morano

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State senior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been named to watch list for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Award, it was announced on Thursday. He is one of 42 student-athletes on the initial watch list.

"The Lott Impact Trophy stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. I’m blessed to be considered for this trophy. Through the good and all the bad. I remain to want to make an impact with my story and how I attack everyday life as an athlete," Rashed said via Twitter.

Now in its 17th year, the Lott IMPACT Trophy goes to the college football defensive player who has the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity.

Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals also set Oregon State single-season records. He posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to accomplish that feat. A Phoenix native, he has already graduated with a degree in public health.

Rashed Jr. is one of 16 linebackers nationally on the watch list. He is also one of eight players from the Pac-12 Conference on it.

The honor was named in honor of Ronnie Lott – a two-time All-American for USC and College Football Hall of Fame inductee. Ronnie Lott went on to win four Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers, ten trips to the Pro Bowl and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Always known as a fierce competitor, he was a leader who had an IMPACT both on and off the field.

Oregon State Athletics