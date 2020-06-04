PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has dismissed redshirt-freshman walk-on tight end Rocco Carley after a racist audio clip surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday night.

"I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening. I immediately shared the audio with (Athletic Director) Scott Barnes," Smith said via Twitter. "We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstance or environment. I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech."

Carley released the following statement after his dismissal:

"To my family, my community, and everyone I have associated with, I am sorry. This video was taken about three years ago in a group chat where me and my friends were saying stupid things. This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise you all that this video does not represent me.

I was doing an accent of a southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny. This is no way shape or form makes what I said right. I am truly sorry to everyone I have hurt and offended, and I understand that I have not represented me or my family in any positive way during this situation.

To all my brothers, teammates, and everyone of color that I have associated with, I hope that you know me well enough to know I am in no way shape or form a racist. Again, I apologize, and could not be more ashamed of my actions."