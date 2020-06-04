Has your size changed since signing?

Gotten bigger and stronger from lifting everyday during shelter in place.

What have you done to continue working out in the midst of COVID?

We have a small gym in the garage, I do sand court workouts with a ladder, and pushing cars. I push my moms Yukon around the block! It's a good leg workout.

What is the latest on when your class will get to campus?

When coach tells me to report, I will be there. I have not heard time frame yet.

What is a skill you have been targeting for the summer?

Getting stronger and better conditioned.

How would you describe your playing style?

I'm athletic, aggressive, and determined.

What game do you have circled on your calendar?

I just look forward to playing against Pac-12 competition.

Which athlete did you look up to growing up?

I looked up to Ray Lewis for his leadership, aggressiveness and physicality.

Favorite food?

Cheeseburgers

Favorite movie?

Step brothers

Favorite TV show?

The Sopranos

Favorite hype song?

First Day Out

Describe yourself in three words.

Motivated, passionate, dedicated

Celebrity crush?

Margot Robbie

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

Invincibility

If you won 10M from the lottery, what would you spend your money on?

I would invest it.

What is a good piece of advise you would share to an upcoming a recruit?

Just be yourself and have fun with it.

What about Oregon State was “it” for you?

Oregon State's coaching staff and family vibes did it for me.

What are your goals for your freshman year?

My expectation is to get bigger, stronger, learn the system and compete to get on the field.