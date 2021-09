Game Day: Oregon State vs Purdue

After a long offseason, Oregon State football is back!

With the Beavers kicking off their 2021 season against the Purdue Boilermakers on the road tonight, BeaversEdge.com has you covered.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Who: Oregon State @ Purdue

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium - West Layette, IN

How to watch: Fox Sports 1 (STREAM, LOGIN REQ)

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

---

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***