{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 11:09:47 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Game Day: Oregon State vs Dallas Baptist

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Dallas Baptist in the Fort Worth Regional Final with a Super Regional berth at stake, BeaversEdge.com sets the stage for the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Oregon State (37-23) vs Dallas Baptist (39-16)

Lupton Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas

TV - ESPNU (CLICK HERE)

Radio - Beaver Sports Network CLICK HERE

ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monday, June 7th - 1 p.m.

Oregon State Starting Pitcher - TBD

Dallas Baptist Starting Pitcher - TBD

Scouting Dallas Baptist

Opposing Hitters to watch

#3 Glenn Jackson - Sr. INF -.368 avg, 81 H, 18 2B, 19 HR, 51 RBI

#29 Jace Grady - Fr. OF - .343 avg, 59 H, 17 2B, 4 HR, 39 RBI

#14 River Town - So. OF - .329 avg, 72 H, 14 2B, 9 HR, 49 RBI

Updated Bracket

----

{{ article.author_name }}