Game Day: Oregon State vs Dallas Baptist
FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021 with code VISITS2021
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Dallas Baptist in the Fort Worth Regional Final with a Super Regional berth at stake, BeaversEdge.com sets the stage for the matchup...
MORE: Forrester's Walk-off Sends OSU To Finals | Mailbag: June Visits; Transfer Portal; Predictions
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (37-23) vs Dallas Baptist (39-16)
Lupton Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas
TV - ESPNU (CLICK HERE)
Radio - Beaver Sports Network CLICK HERE
ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monday, June 7th - 1 p.m.
Oregon State Starting Pitcher - TBD
Dallas Baptist Starting Pitcher - TBD
Scouting Dallas Baptist
Opposing Hitters to watch
#3 Glenn Jackson - Sr. INF -.368 avg, 81 H, 18 2B, 19 HR, 51 RBI
#29 Jace Grady - Fr. OF - .343 avg, 59 H, 17 2B, 4 HR, 39 RBI
#14 River Town - So. OF - .329 avg, 72 H, 14 2B, 9 HR, 49 RBI
Updated Bracket
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.