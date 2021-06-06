Forrester’s Walkoff Home Run Sends Oregon State To Regional Final

FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021 with code VISITS2021

FORT WORTH, Texas – Garret Forrester hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to send Oregon State to a 5-4 win over Dallas Baptist at Lupton Stadium, forcing a deciding game seven of the Fort Worth Regional.

The teams will meet again Monday at 1 p.m. PT (3 p.m. in Texas) for a berth to an NCAA Super Regional. Broadcast information to be released at the end of competition Sunday night.

Forrester drove a 3-2 pitch down the right-field line off DBU reliever Kragen Kechely, and the ball just cleared the fence, sending the Beavers to their second win of the day. OSU (37-23 overall) defeated TCU, 3-2, in its first game to send the Beavers’ to the nightcap.

The Beavers, down 3-2 after a Dallas Baptist (39-16) home run in the fifth, pushed ahead via two bases-loaded walks in the sixth. OSU held that 5-4 lead until the ninth when the Patriots’ Jackson Glenn singled home a run with two down.

Forrester finished the day with four hits, while Andy Armstrong tied a career-high with four against Dallas Baptist. Overall, OSU tallied 14 hits in the nightcap. Ryan Ober tied the game at two with a fourth-inning solo home run.

Brock Townsend started for the Beavers and worked 4 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. He allowed six hits and three runs – one earned. He was relieved by the quartet of Will Frisch, Joey Mundt, Jake Mulholland and Mitchell Verburg, who combined to limit DBU to three hits and one run with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Verburg, who picked up the save versus the Horned Frogs in game one, got the win, improving to 2-0 this season. Kechely was charged with the loss, dropping to 3-4.

Justin Boyd, who finished with two hits in game two, sent the Beavers to the game one win with a ninth-inning single. He also finished with four hits over the two games.

The Beavers fell behind TCU, 2-0, in the first three frames, but charged back with two runs in the fifth on a single by Wade Meckler.

Jack Washburn earned the win in game one via 1/3 of an inning of relief. He is 4-2 this season.

Jake Pfennigs struck six in five innings, scattering two hits and two runs in a start. He was relieved by Nathan Burns, who struck out six in two innings.

Notables

- Townsend’s second strikeout of the game gave the Beavers a school record for strikeouts in a single season. The Beavers now have 603 on the season. Oregon State’s previous best was 596 during the 2018 team’s season. The Beavers played 68 games that season.

OSU Athletics