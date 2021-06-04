BeaversEdge Mailbag: June Visits; Transfer Portal; Predictions
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
We're back with another BeaversEdge Mailbag!
Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus heard your questions posed on THE DAM BOARD and we've got answers!
This week's mailbag features questions about the upcoming June visits, the transfer portal, upcoming predictions, and much more...
MORE: Game Day: Oregon State vs Dallas Baptist | 2022 DE Lance Holtzclaw Talks Top 6
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news